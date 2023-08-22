Vaishnavi Group leases out nearly half of its premium office space in Vaishnavi Silicon Terraces to AON and House of Brands Mensa

Bengaluru, 22nd August 2023: South India’s leading real estate developer, Vaishnavi Group, announced the leasing of nearly half of its prime office space to professional services provider Aon and House of Brands Mensa at Vaishnavi Silicon terraces as it aims to strengthen its position as the preferred developer for occupiers in Bengaluru. Aon joins the growing list of marquee occupiers across categories such as Navi Technologies and Smartworks taking up premium office spaces at Vaishnavi’s state-of-the-art commercial properties in Bengaluru.

Vaishnavi Silicon Terraces, which is spread across 1.10 square feet, is situated in the heart of Bengaluru in Koramangala with 3 blocks in a ground +3 Upper Floors layout. The region is a bustling hub for new age companies and offers a perfect mix of prime location, excellent connectivity, a healthy availability of residential units nearby and an impressive social infrastructure, making it a destination of choice for employee-friendly companies. This new-age office takes a holistic approach with employee well-being at the centre of design. With the demand for Grade A properties with efficient space planning and attractive amenities increasing, Vaishnavi Group has renovated the façade of the commercial space to make it more attractive for occupiers as employees return to work-from-office.

Commenting on the development, Kishan Govindaraju, Director, Vaishnavi Group said, “As one of the leading real estate developers in the country, Vaishnavi Group has established itself as the preferred partner for occupiers across the value chain. Our state-of-the-art commercial spaces offer thoughtfully designed efficient floor space with amenities, which enhance the overall satisfaction score of occupiers. Owing to the rising demand for office spaces in primary and secondary business districts, we have renovated Vaishnavi Silicon Terraces in Koramangala to attract new age occupiers and we are delighted to welcome Aon and Mensa who have taken up nearly half of our premium office space. This is a testament to our commitment to our occupiers and investors as their partners in progress”.

Vaishnavi currently has over 10 million square feet of commercial and residential development in different stages of development.

According to international property consultant Cushman and Wakefield, India’s office market across the top seven cities (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata,

and Pune) recorded a net absorption of 38.25 million square feet in 2022, hitting a three-year high. This comes on the back of increasing inflow of investments from foreign and domestic companies to spur growth in the world’s fastest growing market. With 25 years of experience in developing quality real estate, Vaishnavi Group has been the preferred partner for companies looking to expand their presence in India’s Silicon Valley. In the last year alone, it has leased 1.5 million square feet of commercial spaces to marquee occupiers.