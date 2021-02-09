Valentine special – Types of romance on &TV!

In this season of love and romance, let us look at the evergreen jodis of &TV and the romance between them. From neighbouring men – Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) trying every trick in the book to woo their Bhabis – Anita (Nehha Pendse) and Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to the roothna, manana between Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s – Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) and his wife Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) and the budding college romance between Kate (Ashna Kishore) – Kamlesh (Sanjay Chaudhary). Not to forget the eternal love Ammaji (Himani Shivpuri) shares with her late husband Khodilal (Sharad Vyas) whose ghost is seen providing her with the necessary advice along with his undivided attention. Taking you to a total filmy zone is Pappu (Manmohan Tiwari) and Sweety (Shweta Rajput) of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, and Swati (Tanvi Dogra) – Indresh (Ashish Kadian) of Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein are setting ideal pati-patni goals.

Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra shares, “While Vibhuti likes the simple-looking Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre), Tiwariji (Rohitashv Gour) believes the elegant Anita (Nehha Pendse) is the ideal modern-day woman. Both these men do love their respective wives, but they strongly believe in the saying grass is greener on the other side.” Himani Shivpuri aka Katori Amma shares, “The show portrays the love moments between three generations – Kate (Ashna Kishore) – Kamlesh (Sanjay Choudhary) happily conversing in broken English and enjoying each other’s company, Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) – Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) – jaha ek sher to doosra sava sher. And the funniest of all is the relation Katori Amma shares with her late husband Khodi Lal (Sharad Vyas). She often complains to his photo frame about Happu’s behaviour, Rajesh’s attitude, children’s misdeeds, etc. and if he does not respond or appear in front of her, she gets worried for him.” Tanvi Dogra, aka Swati shares, “Indresh (Ashish Kadian) and Swati are the perfect husband-wife duo. They do have misunderstandings like couples normally do but are incomplete without each other. In the show Paulomi (Sara Khan), Singhasan Singh (Sunil Singh) and Babli and Devesh (Dhiraj Rai) tried to create differences between them, but they did find a way to each other.” Manmohan Tiwari aka Pappu shares, “There is a filmy romance between Pappu and his wife Sweety (Shweta Rajput) as they love dancing and singing on romantic filmy songs all the time. Their chemistry is fun and quite entertaining.”

Tune in to watch different jodis and their chemistry in ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein at 9:00 pm, ‘Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari’ at 9:30 pm, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ at 10:00 pm and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ at 10:30 pm, every Monday to Friday only on &TV!