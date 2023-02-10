Valentines Day Escape At Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Celebrating Love Through Taste Buds

Visakhapatnam 10th February , 2023: Discover a love story for your senses amongst the serene shoreline of the Bay of Bengal at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach’s special gastronomic journey curated by culinary ambassadors. With each bite, the luxury hotel’s gourmet brilliance will sweep you off the floor at “Valentine’s Special Menu,” an intimate dinner from 7:30 p.m. onwards on the 14th of February 2023 for the ones to express their love for their partner.

Crafted with precision and passion, each outlet is a masterpiece with an amicable fusion of sweet and savory, creating a symphony to titillate your palate and summon your sensory mocktail experience. Zaffran, the unique outlet, offers an opulent array of luscious offerings for the discerning gourmet, ranging from a 4-course exotic TDH menu vegetarian and non-vegetarian traditional culinary delights such as succulent flavors from India’s North and South and two glasses of the finest wine.

Enjoy your evening with the tunes of tranquil romantic music while you sip on WIne and especially curated mixes accompanied by the ravishing view of shore by the pool at the most happening bar in town, Harbour Vue.

For a more intimate setting, embrace yourself in private dining and Cabanas at the rooftop restaurant, Infinity, with one bottle of Champagne & Candle Light set up, Private Butler and an exquisite menu consisting of an assortment of signature dishes.

Book your Valentine’s Day escape today and make this year’s celebration one to remember.

What: Valentine’s Special Menu

When:14th February 2023

Venue: Zaffran, Harbour Vue, The Square and Infinity, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Time: All day

Contact: 7799884002/7799888068