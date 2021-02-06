Valentine’s Day Gift ideas for Your Stylish & Techie Partner

Valentine’s Day 2021 is just around the corner and we are all busy to find the best and worthy gifts for our loved ones. For people looking for a perfect amalgamation of technology and style, there are limited options available in the market. At an affordable range, we have brought for you a list of devices that will be the right pick for your partner. Make the day memorable for your loved ones by picking out the product which not only adds to the convenience but also matches the style statement of your partner. Pick your favourite!

Crossloop TWS GEN Wireless Stereo Earbud: Stay connected with music

The wireless earbud doubles up as a speaker allowing you to share your music with your partner whenever you like. The device helps in experiencing true audio bliss with GEN Earbuds and it comes with a High-Fidelity 3W speaker built in the charging case. It features instant connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0 that let’s one enjoy their music with an outstanding long range of up to 10m. With 20+ hours of playtime (Speaker + Buds), the GEN comes with Smart touch controls which allows one to manage their calls and music efficiently, right through earbuds and also allows access voice assistant with 3 soft taps on the earbuds. The available variants include Black & Pine, Black & Teak, Black Leather and Blue Leather case designs.

Crossloop Designer Earphones: Earphones that are designed to cater to your dynamic lifestyle

The Pro Series Earphones are a range of colourfully wool braided earphones which appeal to the new aesthetics of customers. This series offers a two in one proposition of design and performance. Crossloop is known for its tech and designer accessories and the accessory comes with an attractive and modish design which is braided with fabric in a criss-cross pattern. A perfect fit design and well-balanced sound, Crossloop designer PRO series earphones is the best budget gift for your stylish and smart partner.

Crossloop Bluetooth Speaker: Your power-packed companion

The power packed speaker series of Crossloop gives you the flexibility to listen to music anywhere anytime. The device Akorn has multiple connectivity features which make it a versatile speaker that can be connected to all Bluetooth enabled devices for up to 10 meters of range. Volar has premium look and compact features with 10m Bluetooth range and 12 hrs of battery life. Give your partner a premium looking speaker which will be their companion for treks and house parties.