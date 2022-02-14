Valentine’s Day | Luxury Ride – Serving the industry of pre-owned luxury cars in India

x

Luxury Ride, the final shopping destination for the foremost exclusive and fascinating luxury cars, has come up with a social media post on this Valentines Day to leverage the essence of love people share with their partners and their cars. Luxury Ride comes up with the message, ‘This Valentines Day, pamper your first love with some much needed detailing from Luxury Ride’. Luxury Ride has been successfully serving the industry of pre-owned luxury cars since 2015. With a courteous and friendly team of sales professionals, the brand is dedicated to provide the best in class service.

Luxuryride.in has a presence in 7 cities across north India – Delhi, Gurugram, Karnal, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun and Ludhiana. The showrooms are a mix of company owned and franchise operations. Primarily focuses on the price range of Rs. 12 lakhs to 2 crore which encompasses most premium luxury brands.

