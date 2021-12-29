Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Announces Nine Scholarship Recipients

Insurance alliance partners with The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis and Travelers Foundation to present scholarships to rural residents

x

(St. Louis, Mo., Dec. 29, 2021) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently provided nine scholarships to students through its Insuring Rural Communities Scholarship Initiative. The scholarship – designed to enhance the sustainability of rural community residents through post-secondary education opportunities – is a partnership created by VIAA, The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis, and Travelers Foundation.

The renewable annual scholarship of up to $5,000 per student is based upon financial need and academic potential. Designed for rural residents of Missouri and Illinois, recipients must have a high school diploma or GED certificate and are open to those seeking new career paths based upon the pandemic. The Insuring Rural Communities Scholarship is specifically for residents pursuing degrees or certificates in the fields of information technology, healthcare, and risk management.

Recipients include Abram Weider from Dixon, Mo.; Alexis Winick from Potosi, Mo.; Amy Tsai from Monett, Mo.; Ashley Yoder from Leadington, Mo.; Cameron Bias from Fayette, Mo.; Cassidy Cunningham from West Plains, Mo.; Delainy Kroeger from Palmyra, Mo.; Hannah Corcimiglia from Poplar Bluff, Mo.; Kaela Wellman from Quincy, Ill.; and Zoe Savat from Poplar Bluff, Mo.

“This is the second class of students to benefit from our scholarship initiative, which supports those pursuing a different path based upon the current climate,” said VIAA’s co-founder Henry Powers. “These recipients will offer so much to their rural communities, and we are proud to be a part of making this happen alongside The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis and Travelers Foundation.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 333-4910 or visit http://www.viaa4u.com.