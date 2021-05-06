Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Celebrates 15th Anniversary

The company has grown to more than 130 independent insurance agencies in the bistate region.

(St. Louis, Mo., May 5, 2021) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently marked its 15th anniversary in business.

VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance. Insurance Journal named SIAA as number one in this year’s “Top Network Partnerships” list.

VIAA was founded in 2006 by CEO Pierce W. Powers, Jr. Three of Pierce’s six children have significantly contributed to the firm’s success. JD Powers serves as President, Elizabeth Powers as Chief Relationship Builder and Henry Powers as Chief Problem Solver. Wife Sue Powers serves as Event Coordinator.

In 2017 VIAA and sister company POWERS Insurance & Risk Management relocated their headquarters to the City of St. Louis at 6825 Clayton Ave. The companies occupy the second and third floors of the 17,000-square-foot building, leasing the first floor to the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis.

“We created this national alliance 15 years ago as a way to stabilize independent agencies by perpetuating their efforts,” said VIAA’s CEO Pierce W. Powers, Jr. “We basically provide the airplane plus the tools to fly to those who come on board and join our alliance.” Powers added that he is “very blessed to be in business with my children, who are both my partners and fellow entrepreneurs.”

Pictured from left to right are (front row) Sue and Pierce Powers, Jr. and (back row) JD Powers, Henry Powers, and Elizabeth Powers.

Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information about the alliance, call (314) 333-4910 or visit Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (http://www.viaa4u.com/).