Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Commercial Lines Coach

Linsey Morris earns promotion after working at sister company

Powers Insurance & Risk Management for nearly 10 years

(St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 11, 2022) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently promoted Linsey Morris to Commercial Lines Coach. Her responsibilities include working with the company’s development team to assist its Independent Strategic Member (ISM) alliance with attaining technology and revenue goals. Morris will provide commercial technology assistance that specifically focuses on risk management, marketing, and prospecting.

Prior to joining VIAA, Morris worked for sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management as a Commercial Account Manager. She worked for nearly 10 years at Powers in various capacities and has more than 15 years of personal lines insurance industry experience.

Morris earned her CISR Elite distinction from The National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research, her Professional Workers Compensation Account Manager (PWCAM) certification, and her Property and Casualty license. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Insurance and Risk Management from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo.

“Linsey has the experience we need to assist our alliance’s producers when it comes to coverage and policies,” said VIAA’s Chief Relationship Officer Elizabeth Powers. “She is an excellent communicator and problem solver who has exceeded our expectations for years. We look forward to watching her thrive in our commercial lines sector while growing our business.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. VIAA’s headquarters are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.viaa4u.com.