Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Personal Foundation Coach

Trish Von Ruden brings more than 20 years of insurance industry expertise to the growing alliance.

(St. Louis, Mo., June 9, 2023) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently hired Trish Von Ruden as Personal Foundation Coach. Her responsibilities include assisting new alliance members with setup and implementation of VIAA’s core technology. Von Ruden will also coach new and existing team members on best practices for all property and casualty insurance issues including coverages, claims, carriers, and processes.

Von Ruden has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining VIAA, she worked at various insurance agencies across the nation where she was an account manager, producer, and agency owner. She has her Missouri, Illinois, and Texas licenses for Property & Casualty, Life, and Accident & Health.

“Trish brings a strong results-oriented background to our organization in terms of productivity and operations management,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “She has a proven track record for success, and we look forward to her joining our growing team.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance. Founded in 1991, sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.viaa4u.com.