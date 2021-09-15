Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Service Coach

TJ McCoy brings management and sales experience to 15-year-old business

(St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 14, 2021) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently hired Thomas “TJ” McCoy IV as a Service Coach.

In this position, McCoy will work with the alliance’s development team to achieve technology and revenue goals. He will train new and existing team members on best practices for all property and casualty insurance issues including coverages, claims, carriers, and processes.

Prior to joining VIAA, McCoy served as a personal lines account manager and producer at a local insurance agency. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisc. McCoy holds licenses for both Life Insurance, as well as Property & Casualty Insurance. He is actively involved in the community and is a member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Gateway Chapter for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

“TJ brings an extensive background of sales and account management to our organization,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “He will play an essential role in our team’s training, particularly in terms of efficiency and pricing strategies, to best assist our clients.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.

For more information about the alliance, call (314) 333-4910 or visit Valley Insurance Agency Alliance.