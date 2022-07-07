Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Hires Two Team Members

Jessica Berry and Jessica Johnson join growing insurance alliance

(St. Louis, Mo., July 7, 2022) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently hired two new team members.

Jessica Berry was hired as a Data Analyst for VIAA and sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management. Her responsibilities include providing statistical analysis and financial forecasting for the organization, as well as identifying cost savings and revenue opportunities.

Prior to joining the company, Berry served in numerous analyst capacities in the finance industry. She earned her Master of Business Administration in Digital Entrepreneurship from Strayer University-Global Region. Berry also earned her Master of Business Administration in Administration-Leadership from Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss., and her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis, Mo.

Jessica Johnson joins VIAA as a Foundation Specialist. In this position she will ensure that new Alliance members have the proper technology, procedures, and education to establish and grow in the independent agency channel. Johnson will offer solutions and assistance during the new member onboarding and setup. As a former Country Financial agent herself, Johnson will be responsible for helping Country Financial agents transition to the independent side of the industry. She previously served as a financial representative at an Illinois insurance agency. Johnson earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. The agency provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave.

For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.viaa4u.com or www.powersinsurance.com.