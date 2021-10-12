Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Members Win National Awards

Missouri and Southern Illinois member agencies recognized for insurance industry leadership

(St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 11, 2021) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently announced the national recognition of three-member agencies.

Bailey Family Insurance won “Agency of the Year” from the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois, a trade association representing 1,100 insurance agencies and 10,000 agency personnel throughout the state. Bailey Family Insurance is a full-service insurance agency specializing in home, auto, life and commercial insurance. The company, which was founded in 2017 by Mark and Christine Bailey, is located at 1625 S. 6th St. in Springfield, Ill.

Southtown Insurance Agency and Wiley Insurance Agency were recently named S.T.A.R. (Superior Travelers Agency Award) winners by Travelers, the second largest writer of US commercial property insurance and the sixth largest writer of US personal insurance through independent agents. Agencies were selected based upon their outstanding production results, customer retention, and engagement.

Southtown Insurance Agency was created in 2019 by Brian Prince, Mike Mattingly, and Allen Masengill. Located at 7127 Lindbergh Blvd. in St. Louis, Mo., the agency specializes in automobile, home, and life insurance.

Wiley Insurance Agency was established in 2014 by owner Traci Wiley. The full-service agency specializes in personal, commercial, farm, and life insurance. The office is located at 3737 N. Hwy. 63 in West Plains, Mo.

“Our member agencies deserve this national recognition based upon their continuous efforts to serve their communities and clients,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “These awards acknowledge their dedication to the insurance industry, and we are proud to have them in our alliance.”

Pictured are Bailey Family Insurance’s Mark and Christine Bailey, the Independent Insurance Agents of Illinois “Agency of the Year” winner.

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance. VIAA is located at 6825 Clayton Ave. in St. Louis, Mo. For more information, call (314) 333-4910 or visit www.viaa4u.com.