Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Promotes Bill Kaatman

Kaatman named Director of Enterprise Development for growing insurance alliance.

(St. Louis, Mo., April 22, 2023) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently promoted Bill Kaatman to Director of Enterprise Development.

Kaatman’s responsibilities include overseeing new member recruitment and onboarding, as well as pursuing strategic partnerships to further the alliance’s growth. He will also serve on the company’s development team to assist alliance members with implementing new technology and digital tools that can be utilized to advance their own insurance agencies.

Kaatman has 17 years of insurance industry experience that includes holding a variety of positions in both agency management and direct-to-consumer insurance sales. Prior to his promotion, he served as VIAA’s Digital Agency Coach where he helped members with online sales strategies, improving their digital presence, and strategic business planning. Kaatman joined VIAA with nine years of experience as a partner and principal sales leader in a local independent insurance agency that was within the VIAA family of agencies.

“Bill’s background as both an entrepreneur and a seasoned communication specialist will directly benefit our alliance member agencies,” said VIAA’s co-founder Henry Powers. “He is tech-savvy and solution-oriented when it comes to providing the best service possible, and we look forward to all Bill will accomplish in his new position.”

Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance. Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.viaa4u.com.