Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Promotes TJ McCoy

McCoy was promoted to Personal Lines Manager for Alliance’s sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management

(St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 23, 2023) Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, recently promoted Thomas “TJ” McCoy IV to Personal Lines Manager for VIAA’s sister company Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region,

McCoy’s responsibilities include managing and overseeing the agency’s personal lines service team. He also will service a high net worth book of business, as well as assist in the training and best practice standards supervision of eight team members.

McCoy previously served as a Personal Lines Service Coach for VIAA. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisc. McCoy holds licenses for both Life Insurance, as well as Property & Casualty Insurance. He is actively involved in the community and is a member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Gateway Chapter for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

“TJ has been a tremendous asset to our alliance, so we look forward to all he will accomplish at our sister company,” said VIAA’s co-founder Henry Powers. “TJ is a leader who has built strong relationships throughout his career, and we are proud to have him at the helm of our growing personal lines team.”

Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit www.powersinsurance.com or www.viaa4u.com.