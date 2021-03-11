Valqari and QuickLoadz Announce Joint Development Agreement

Athens, OH : Valqari, LLC, creator of the patented Smart Drone Delivery Station, and QuickLoadz, the leader in automated shipping container handling, are thrilled to announce a joint development agreement to provide a fast, safe, and simple way to facilitate package delivery drones.

QuickLoadz computer controlled Wi-Fi trailers are the only trailers in the world capable of moving loaded shipping containers automatically. QuickLoadz’s system provides a fast, safe, flexible micro-distribution center which can fit into a parking space allowing Valqari, along with their other partners to solve the final-mile delivery problem.

“Autonomous delivery is here now and expanding quickly. Valqari with their partners are putting together the leading drone package delivery system,” said Sean Jones, CEO of QuickLoadz. “We are very excited to be working with them.”

Valqari’s Drone Delivery Station is the only solution that has solved the “last inch” logistic problems associated with drone deliveries, allowing for an entirely automated and secure drone package delivery. The seven and a half-feet high Drone Delivery Station offers a convenient landing station with six separate storage units to accommodate multiple drone and traditional deliveries or pickups. The station also maintains a digital chain of custody throughout the entire delivery process to give users peace of mind knowing their packages are secure until retrieved.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with QuickLoadz which will allow us to expand our cargo delivery support capabilities. Our mission aligns with QuickLoadz to ultimately reshape the global logistics industry with safer, smarter and faster solutions,” said Ryan Walsh, CEO and co-founder of Valqari.