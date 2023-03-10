Valvoline™ uses witty humour in the campaign #SwitchToSynthetic

New Delhi, 10th March, 2023: Valvoline Cummins, a global leader and innovators of engine oil who brought world’s first branded engine oil, had always been at the forefront of innovation and research. The brand has introduced many industry-first products and unique campaigns to connect with its consumers dispelling various myths. The recent campaign by Valvoline ‘Switch to Synthetic’ connects instantly with all car users encouraging them to switch to full synthetic engine oil for best protection and care for their vehicles.

The campaign emphasizes brand’s belief that all cars whether big or small, old, or new, irrespective of make and segment, deserve the best car care, and should be taken care of. Keeping this thought in mind, Valvoline associated with 98.3FM Radio Mirchi Fame RJ Naved, who is also famously known for Mirchi Murga for the campaign #SwitchToSynthetic.

Speaking about the campaign, Ms Ipshita Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Valvoline Cummins India JV, said, “I believe humour is one of the highest forms of intelligence. It can be very insightful and inclusive, so it increases the receptivity to the audience. For a long time, it has been a common axion with all car owners that full synthetic engine oils are elusive to them and not their purview. Through our campaign Switch to Synthetic and our range of All Climate Full Synthetic Engine Oils, we want to dispel the myth. We as a brand are committed to innovate continuously and with these products, we have democratised access to full synthetic engine oil for the masses. It is time for everyone to switch to synthetic for unmatched engine performance and protection.”

In this digital video, RJ Naved in his usual avatar, randomly call a car owner enacting as a mechanic and pranks them. Regarding the campaign, RJ Naved said, “Mirchi Murga has a massive fanbase and reaches across social media and radio because of the humour. When Valvoline launched its range of All Climate Full Synthetic Engine Oils and wanted to spread awareness about the value and benefits that its synthetic oils provide for all kinds of cars through their campaign ‘Switch to Synthetic’, Murga became one colossal platform to reach the audience and simultaneously benefit from virality of our content.”

Through #SwitchToSynthetic campaign, Valvoline also talks about their All Climate Advanced 5W30 and All Climate Premium 10W40 Full Synthetic Engine Oils, making it accessible for all car owners.

Valvoline All Climate Advanced 5W30 and All Climate Premium 10W40 Full Synthetic Engine Oils which have been made available to consumers across segments. Car owners no longer need to spend 1.5X the amount to avail the best-in-class full synthetic engine oil for their cars. After all, Valvoline truly believes that innovation is meaningful only when it maximizes value for consumers.