Van Heusen Innovates The 7-In-1 Suit Collection to Celebrate this Wedding Season in Style

Van Heusen, India’s premium fashion brand for men and women from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, reveals its most exclusive concept ever – The 7-in-1 Suit Collection, an innovative range of formalwear, in line with the lifestyle of the modern man. A unique concept, the collection allows flexibility to the wearer who can get 7 different looks from a distinct suit combination– be it for a business meeting, evening soiree or even the trip down the aisle. Designed in a timeless fashion a complete ensemble from this range boasts of a blazer, a reversible waistcoat and not 1 but 2 knitted trousers that can be turned into 7 different looks to keep the style game elevated.

With the launch of this bold and impactful range of occasion wear the brand is ready to refute the stereotype and stake a claim that a single classic suit can be donned more than just once during separate occasions, taking the fashion quotient to a new high. Van Heusen will have it’s patrons covered on what to wear and how to wear it again.

The brand has launched a comprehensive marketing campaign which will debut nationally across multiple mediums – Television, Cinema, Print Social media and Out of Home. The film features a suave Chase Armitage, international parkour star solving a Rubik’s Cube with an air of confidence. The Rubik’s cube has been portrayed as a metaphor in the film that brings alive this exquisite collection which reinvents classic clothing with a distinct twist.

Conceptualized by Famous Innovations the 30 seconds film will be aired nationally in 90+ cities across 1300+ movie screens, digital and electronic media while being supported through a diverse promotion strategy in the upcoming months.

Commenting on the launch, Abhay Bahugune, Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Lifestyle Limited said, “We are excited to introduce the 7-in 1 Suit Collection that focuses on being contemporary and promises to make every man look his suave-best this wedding season. With an unique product proposition this premium range intends to solve the prevalent conundrum of most festive shoppers, hassled with wear-it-once occasion wear. The newest 7-in-1 Suit collection can be worn and styled in multiple guises.”

A high on style collection that encapsulates the spirit of the festive season with a contemporary twist this 7-in-1 Suit concept provides new freedom of movement for every occasion – whether business or ceremony. Featuring a repertoire of colours in warm earthy tones to colder shades of blue and stone, the collection highlights the dynamic transformation, efficiency and power.

Speaking on the occasion Mithila Saraf, Business Head, Famous Innovations, added, “We started with a very unique product – a suit that can be worn in 7 ways – and sought to bring it alive in a dynamic, interesting way. The Rubik’s cube metaphor helped us do that effortlessly while retaining Van Heusen’s codes of power and high fashion.”

Saikat Mitra, Design Head for Van Heusen also said, “The Van Heusen consumer is the smart, sophisticated, dynamic professional of today juggling multiple worlds with style and ease. Since patenting the first soft fused collar, Van Heusen has continuously pushed the envelope for innovation in fashion and functionality for more than 100 years. For Autumn Winter 2019, Van Heusen presents its most exclusive concept ever – The 7-in-1 Suit collection – a unique concept that allow flexible modularity where the wearer can get more than 7 looks from the unique suit combinations to dress to win – be it at a business meeting, evening cocktails or even the trip down the aisle. This 7-in-1 Suit concept provides new freedom of movement for every occasion – whether business or ceremony.