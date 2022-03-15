Van Heusen launches new sub-brand ‘Flex’ in Active wear

15th March 2022, Mumbai: Van Heusen, India’s leading power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), has announced the launch of a new sub-brand “Flex”.

Van Heusen Flex is new age clothing crafted for modern-day professionals who seamlessly shift between work and play. The brand has also launched a distinctive campaign ‘Fashion meets performance’ to announce its entry into the active wear category.

Targeted at young professionals, the Van Heusen Flex range is designed to look sharp and engineered to provide true freedom of movement and is infused with superb style and comfort. The international brand stands for fashion and functionality, with each item of clothing a perfect blend of comfort and performance.

Van Heusen Flex offers an entire range of t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, shorts, and track pants for men. The collection uses anti-microbial technology to keep odour out, Easy Dry Technology with quick-drying fabric, ergonomic design, high stretchability, and durability. It also has an innovative “reflect technology” with reflective elements that look normal during the day but glow in the dark.

The brand’s new campaign is live across its social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The highlights of the campaign were also featured in the recent India-South Africa cricket series, which was live on Disney Hotstar. The campaign was also visible through high impact properties like live squeeze-ups and branded cards during the Test and ODI matches.