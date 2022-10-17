Van Heusen presents “Move Labs Collection” with International Parkour Artist Chase Armitage

Mumbai, 17th October 2022: Van Heusen, India’s leading power dressing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), presents the “Move Labs Collection”, a uniquely engineered clothing line for the contemporary man, with international Parkour Artist, Chase Armitage.

Van Heusen’s Move Labs Collection offers a wide range of shirts, trousers, suits, and blazers for modern-day men who value functionality along with fashion. Targeted at young professionals, the Move Labs Collection is superbly stylish, incredibly comfortable, and engineered to provide freedom of movement. The collection’s ultra-stretchable fabric is lightweight, wrinkle-free, and allows ease of movement, which resonates with today’s consumer’s fast-paced lifestyle.

The brand campaign aims to highlight the collection’s ergonomically engineered design with international Parkour Artist, Chase Armitage. The campaign is live across its social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. It will also be featured across television advertisements, OTT platforms like Hotstar, Voot, and SonyLiv, and across 652 PVR screens.

Mr. Abhay Bahugune, COO, of Van Heusen, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, said, “We are delighted that the “Move Labs Campaign” has been the most successful campaign to date. With a fast-paced lifestyle, the demand for comfortable clothing is growing. Consumers are looking for solution-driven features and the collection is the one-stop solution for their needs.” He added, “Our consumers have loved the collection and we have been encouraged by the positive sentiment. Van Heusen stands for fashion and functionality and this unique campaign resonates with the vision.” Ms. Mithila Saraf, Business Head, Famous Innovations, said, “This campaign builds on the promise of freedom of movement established in our first Move Labs parkour film, shot in London. The campaign, in addition to being dynamic and high on adrenaline, portrays the brand in a new way by having a protagonist who uses his parkour skills for the greater good. Every stunt was shot live without the use of CGI, providing an exciting filmmaking experience. Our goal with these campaigns is to establish a new narrative in the stoic and serious category of men’s formals, making the category aspirational for the young.”

The products are available across Van Heusen’s 400 exclusive stores in 170+ towns and on the Van Heusen website (https://www.vanheusenindia.com) and Van Heusen App, and on Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra.