Vanity Wagon celebrates Women’s Day with Smile Foundation

March 09, New Delhi: Vanity Wagon, in collaboration with Smile Foundation, held an exceptional event for Women’s Day- #Youaremarvellous at Smile Foundation, Delhi on March 07th, 2022. The event was essentially an effort to celebrate women and their spirit. It revolved around how women should appreciate and applaud other women’s strength, success, and achievements. The aim of the event was to empower and celebrate young women at Smile Foundation making them feel marvellous about themselves. To encourage and empower them further, Vanity Wagon has offered these young women the opportunity to work with the brand, post their higher education, helping them kick start their career.

On the occasion, Naina Ruhail, Co-founder, Vanity Wagon said, “We are elated to celebrate women’s day with the queens at Smile Foundation. As a brand we are looking forward to empower women to stand up for themselves. I strongly believe that all the little girls are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve their own dreams. ”

This power-packed event was a perfect blend of motivational, inspiring and fun activities, wherein the attendees were asked to share what makes them feel marvellous and proud of themselves. The ladies also came forward and shared their inspiring stories. To conclude the event on a fun and happy note, games were played and goodies from Vanity Wagon with clean and toxin free products were given to all the women at the Foundation.

