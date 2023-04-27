Vanity Wagon Expands Offline Presence With Pop-up Store Launch At Elante Mall, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, India – April 2023 – Vanity Wagon, India’s first and largest clean beauty marketplace, has launched its third offline Pop-up Store at Elante Mall in Chandigarh. The kiosk features an impressive line-up of top beauty and wellness brands, including Power Gummies, Love Earth, Typsy Beauty, and Riyo Herbs. Popular influencers well-known for their expertise in beauty and wellness attended the launch making it a must-visit destination for all beauty and skincare enthusiasts.

This launch at Elante Mall in Chandigarh marks another milestone for Vanity Wagon, as this is the first kiosk to be launched outside of Delhi NCR. The kiosk will feature an array of premium clean beauty brands, providing customers with an opportunity to experience and purchase products in person. The brands on display are known for their commitment to toxin-free and cruelty-free beauty, aligning with Vanity Wagon’s values of transparency and authenticity.

Prateek Ruhail, Co-Founder and CEO, Vanity Wagon said, “We are thrilled to bring our sustainable beauty expertise to Elante Mall in Chandigarh with the launch of our third offline pop-up store. This launch will help our customers to explore and experience the best of clean beauty from renowned brands and help us educate more customers about sustainable and clean beauty.”

Vanity Wagon is a pioneer in the clean beauty movement with a mission to make safe and toxin-free beauty products easily accessible to everyone. With their online platform, Vanity Wagon has established itself as a trusted source for clean beauty, offering a wide range of natural and sustainable products for skincare, haircare, personal care, and more.

Customers can expect a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience at the Vanity Wagon pop-up store, with expert guidance from knowledgeable staff. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore the world of clean beauty at the Vanity Wagon’s kiosk.