Vanity Wagon Receives Best Omni-Channel Award for Health, Beauty and Wellness

25th May 2023, Delhi: Vanity Wagon- India’s largest clean beauty marketplace was awarded the Best Omni Channel under Health, Beauty, and Wellness category at IReC D2C 2023 held in Bangalore recently.

The Best Omni Channel Award highlights Vanity Wagon’s exceptional efforts in seamlessly integrating multiple channels to provide an unparalleled shopping experience for customers. Through its user-friendly website, mobile application, and offline pop-up stores, the brand ensures that customers can effortlessly explore and purchase their favourite clean beauty products, anytime and anywhere.

Speaking about the award, Prateek Ruhail, Co-Founder and CEO of Vanity Wagon said, “Vanity Wagon has emerged as the pioneer in revolutionizing the clean beauty industry in India. Our commitment to transparency, authenticity, and environmental consciousness has garnered immense consumer trust and loyalty. instilling a deep sense of motivation to persist in our endeavours and drive our work forward.”