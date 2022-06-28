Vanity Wagon’s Momentous Event – Mix It Up 2.0 was nothing but A Skintastic Success

Vanity Wagon, India’s largest clean beauty marketplace hosted its second Conscious Beauty Experiential Event- Mix it up 2.0, bigger and better at Chica, One Golden Mile, New Delhi on 26th June. While an array of skincare and beauty brands like juicy chemistry, The Switch fix, Pure by Priyanka were exhibited, the event also included various activities and workshops – graphic eye makeup & hairstyling in association with Neu Salon, sustainable press on nail art, a workshop by Dr. Kiran Sethi sharing DIY at home skincare tips, live music, and a star-studded evening as Actor Anita Hassanandani passionately talked about her newly launched skin care brand, Better Beauty.

Customers are constantly being swamped with new information in the modern world, which can be tough to navigate and occasionally deceptive. This event focused on aiming to fix the problem of misinformation by organising a customer interaction with the founders and other members of the Vanity Wagon Team. This interaction with consumers helped gain momentum towards the clean beauty movement as well as encouraged conscious buying among people. With Mix It Up, Vanity Wagon authentically provided a wholesome shopping experience for its customers with interactive and informative buying from their favourite brands accompanied with games, workshops, drinks, food and live music.

Naina Ruhail, the Founder of Vanity Wagon said “We have reached a point where consumers are more aware of the products they use and the chemicals they apply to their skin. Today, the majority of people carefully consider and reflect upon the ingredients of the products, which increases their propensity toward conscious beauty. This event fortunately geared interactions towards a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. We put in a conscious effort at connecting our customers with members of the Vanity Wagon team so they had a better understanding about what clean beauty stands for as they got first-hand experience of the products.”

The first rendition of the Mix it up event took place in April 2021. Due to the clean and conscious beauty industry’s explosive growth in India, the event was a huge success.

By organizing such an event, Vanity Wagon has moved one step closer towards expanding and harbouring the Clean Beauty movement. The event certainly brought people together and achieved the common goal of being a conscious consumer and making informed decisions while shopping for skincare and beauty products. Join us at our next event as we try to build a growing community to lead a healthier and sustainable life.