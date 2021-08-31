Vantage Circle is Now Great Place to Work CertifiedTM 2021

New Delhi: Vantage Circle, a leading simple and AI-powered global employee engagement solution, announced receiving the Great Place to Work® certification 2021. It is prestigious certification that is obtained based on employees’ feedback and experience at Vantage Circle.

Great Place to Work® certification is recognized worldwide that accounts for what employees report on their experience at their workplace. It is a certification that is determined by the continuous efforts and commitment of an organization to create a high trust and a high performance culture for employees and customers.

Vantage Circle has received its certification when we are expanding our operations and services to the overseas clients and exponentially growing in the employee count. The Great Place to Work® certification will support our recruiting efforts and help us build a reputation in order to attract and invest in top talents globally.

The report states that “98% of the employees say that they are treated fairly regardless of their race or caste. 95% of the employees say people here are not discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation. 92% said that they are given all the resources and equipment to carry out their jobs.”

This distinctive statistics talks about the unbiased and flexible work culture of Vantage Circle. Apart from prioritising on driving employee engagement it also acknowledges the importance of employee wellness, where we encourage our employees as well our clients to take care of their physical and mental health through our AI-empowered Vantage Fit platform.

“Since the inception of Vantage Circle in 2011, we have dedicatedly worked towards enhancing our employee experience and creating a united workforce. We shall continue to strive towards building a value-driven and people-centric work culture to make Vantage Circle a better place to work.” quoted ParthaNeog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“We are thrilled to receive the Great Place to Work® certification, this motivates us to strive more towards our commitment to build a workplace with great culture and ethics. We are delighted to see all the positive responses of our employees who have contributed towards the success of Vantage Circle till date.” Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.