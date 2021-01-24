Hyderabad: Varsha Bio-Science and Technology bags FTCCI Excellence Award for Excellence in Research & Development in Micro and Small Enterprise category. Dr. A John Peter, a former scientist of ICRISAT and NARDI and promoter of the leading Agri-biotech manufacturing facility received the awards through the hands of Mr K. T. Rama Rao in a function held in the city at FTCCI at Red Hills on Saturday evening

Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Private Limited manufacture biopesticides and many green products.

During his tenure as a scientist, Dr. Peter handled funded research projects of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Natural Research Institute (DFID), UK, and Monsanto Research Center, India.

With the vast experience gained on Agri-Biotech, Dr. Peter started the company in the year 2003 with a vision to provide environmentally safe and high-quality bio-products.

The company has strong R&D because of which it has introduced 32 products in the market. Research and Development aimed at the development of innovative new products. Our team of biotechnologists, microbiologists, entomologists, and plant pathologists supports the production and quality informed Dr. A. John Peter – Chairman cum Managing Director

The in-house R&D of Varsha Bioscience is a Government of India DSIR certified facility. It focuses on resolving the current farming and environmental challenges through innovative research products.

Varsha Biosciences works closely with premier universities and research institutions under a public-private partnership program. Recently, tree oil-based and three microbial-based bio-pesticides were developed at Varsha Bioscience under PPP mode.

It focuses on reducing the footprint of conventional pesticides and fertilizers on the farming sector by appropriately integrating organic and safe biological formulations.