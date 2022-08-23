Vasant Blossom by Sheth Creators meets consumer demand with the 2nd iconic luxury tower in Marol, Andheri (E)

Mumbai, August 23, 2022: As it keeps pace with its vision of turning every aspiration into a landmark creation, Sheth Creators is also meeting the buyer sentiment index around Marol, Andheri (E) by adding another tower to its smart community living set-up Vasant Blossom. The Tower-B of its one-stop destination Vasant Blossom is designed to cater to homebuyers who seek the best of luxury living and the convenience of being well-connected.

Following the successful launch of Vasant Blossom with Tower A earlier this year, Sheth Creators has stuck to its promise of an elevated living experience by launching Tower B of the iconic luxury project at Marol, Andheri (E). The Vasant Blossom project comprises two towers that together create a confluence of greenery and luxury housing. Spread over 2.7 acres of a vast landscape, towers A and B stand tall amidst the very best that nature has to offer. Each of the high-end luxury homes comes with balconies that enlarge the living space and enhance the life quality of its residents.

Being in Marol, Andheri East, a high-growth corridor, the project is located within a thriving locality that has fast emerged to become a prime housing destination in the country’s commercial capital. Vasant Blossom with its high-end luxury homes, will redefine the growing demand for well-being and offer enhanced quality of life for its residents. Strategically positioned Vasant Blossom, just like the earlier Vasant Oasis Project by Sheth Creators enjoys the best of road, rail, and air connectivity that increases its accessibility quotient.

Well-connected to other parts of the city through the Marol and Saki Naka metro stations, it provides convenient connectivity to Andheri Station (East) as well as Ghatkopar. Marol is also close to the international and domestic airports, Powai, and all of Mumbai’s major transit points and business hubs in proximity to Western and Eastern Express Highway, JVLR, SCLR, and Eastern Freeway. This makes commuting to any part of Mumbai or Navi Mumbai a cakewalk while putting it high on the buyer sentiment index.

The presence of commercial hubs including MIDC, SEEPZ, Sakinaka Junction, and BKC have transformed Marol, Andheri (E) into a central destination for the MMR. The future planned infrastructure set-ups like the proposed Metro Line 2, 4, and 7, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, and Bandra Versova Sealink (BVSL) will further transform the area into an in-demand stretch from a luxury residential real estate and ease of commuting perspective.

The Vasant Blossom twin towers are a trendsetter that bears testimony to the record 20 million square feet of residential, commercial, retail, and township projects developed by Sheth Creators. Its success, as seen from the response for Tower A is its proximity to corporate parks, noteworthy commercial destinations, educational institutions, healthcare, and recreation centers to which access from Marol, Andheri (E) is easy.

Residents of Vasant Blossom get a living experience par excellence in one of Mumbai’s successful townships that offers quality lifestyle amenities, and a spacious living concept. The two towers consist of 25 habitable floors each, including 2 basements and 1 stilt parking area. The high-end residential apartments in the newly launched Tower B come in 2 and 3-bed configurations. Vasant Blossom with its two towers has been conceived to offer residents luxury homes that are about landscapes, exteriors, and interiors playing a blending role along with other amenities. A swimming pool, landscaped garden, kids’ play area, and an activity zone, are among many other facilities that have been meticulously designed into offering an experience of rare splendour.

According to Ms. Hiral Sheth Gandhi, Director – Marketing, Sheth Creators, “It gives us great pleasure in launching Tower B at Vasant Blossom. This is a residential project that is made of the very best of grandeur and modern living. It is a reflection of luxury, tranquillity, and space. A fully integrated community, the project is a benchmark of quality urban living in Andheri which for us continues to be a priority growth market. Positioned on the three pillars of trust, quality living, and an enhanced living experience that Sheth Creators stands for, the launch of Tower B is a reiteration of our sustained efforts of creating thriving communities and empowering homebuyers to own homes in a quality living environment.”

Vasant Blossom Project by Sheth Creators is registered under MahaRERA No. P51800032286 and is available on the website – http://shethcreators.com/ under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/Lease. T&C Apply