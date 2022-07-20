VAVO Digital bags digital influencer campaign for Sandu Pharma…

National, 20th July, 2022: Sandu Pharma, a trusted name in the Ayurveda for over two centuries, has opted the new age of marketing by collaborating with India’s holistic digital marketing agency, Vavo Digital. The main objective of the digital campaign is to go beyond Sandu Pharma’s traditional set of audience of senior citizens and reach out to the younger generation and millennials by using modern mediums of advertising and influencing.

Receiving encouraging response for the already deployed two campaigns for Sandu Pharma’s signature products – Makarprash and Gulkand, Vavo Digital is now planning to design campaigns delivering impactful key message of the brand through collaboration with relevant set of 15 Micro and Macro Influencers. The key message that the science of Ayurveda has an array of options for immunity building supplements with minimal side effects yet extremely cost effective. The designing of the campaign comprises identifying the appropriate influencers that matches the image of a brand like Sandu Pharma, and who own a significant, pertinent yet real followers.

Speaking on the collaboration, CEO & Founder, Vavo Digital, Neha Puri shared, “It is a matter of honour to not only be associated with a brand like Sandu Pharma but also be a catalyst for their marketing campaign with a fresh outlook. We have the advantage of working with the pioneers of the Ayurveda industry and help propagate the ideology and benefits of the age old ethnic medicinal practice to the current generation of our nation. We look forward for creating and designing effective campaigns for Sandu Pharma and delivering the key message to the end user.” Shivani Sandu, Marketing Head at Sandu Pharma shared her thoughts, “Our interaction with VavoDigital helped us explore a new form of marketing on the social media platform Instagram. The proposed plan was to undertake influencer marketing via influencers appropriate to the brand and the product at hand. The research behind the campaigns were detailed and noteworthy. The target brand values and target audience were in tandem and thus helped achieve desired results. The team at VavoDigital is young, eager to put out the best possible campaign and values time.”

The fundamental on which Vavo Digital works on to create conducive and end to end advocacy for the brand has yielded expected results till now and similar trajectory is projected soon.