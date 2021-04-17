VBHC Announces The Pre-Launch Of Plotted Development-Vbhc Vaibhava, Oragadam, Chennai

Chennai: VBHC Value Homes Private Ltd, one of the most trusted real estate brands of India, officially announced the pre-launch of their new project Vaibhava – Oragadam in Chennai. The Vaibhava project is a 28 acre property that comprises of 423 villa plots. The affordable plots that are approved by Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will be showcased on 17 to 18th April 2021 in Namma Chennai.

The project is strategically situated at the 6 lane State Highway-57 that connects the Grand Southern Trunk Road (GST) and 4 National Highway (NH), one of the best locations in Oragadam with connectivity to Chennai city and other upcoming suburban areas. The project is also located at the junction of GST and the proposed Chennai – Salem expressway.

Vaibhava project is the first project for affordable plots by VBHC in Chennai. The plot pricing starts from 9 Lakhs and the company is providing a special offer price for its early bird bookings of Rs. 7.79 Lakhs for Rs. 1299 Per square feet for the first 100 plots. The gated community is a dream come true with ample provision for amenities and play parks for children and even shops for daily essentials.

On this occasion, Mr. Ram Walase, Managing Director & CEO at VBHC Value Homes Pvt Ltd stated, “We are very excited to announce the pre-launch of Vaibhava at Oragadam, Chennai, an upcoming suburban real estate entrant of Oragadam that has already attracted 500 companies among other global conglomerates. Our affordable plots can help people accomplish their dreams of owning a house. Our aim is to provide a budget-friendly range of plotted development. Our experience in developing 9 projects in Bangalore, Chennai, NCR, and Mumbai region helps us delivering value for our customers in the affordable segment”.

VBHC endeavors to be India’s premier national housing company. The company is a pioneer in the affordable housing segment with a vision to maintain the highest standards of excellence in design, innovation, and customer service. The Vaibhava project has good and favorable connectivity to all the nearby localities such as Koyembedu, Central and Egmore railway stations along with Chennai International Airport being just an hour away. The state government’s Rs 300-crore Oragadam Industrial Corridor Road will provide additional connectivity to Chennai city and other economic growth corridors.