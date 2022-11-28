VCs encouraging the sustainable development in India through impact investments

In 2021, the impact investing market size in India reached USD 6.8 billion according to the IIIC Reports. With the emergence of impact investment as a new classification, investors are not only allocating funds & supporting startups but are also expanding the meaning of this under-developing form of investment. Impact investments take financial, social & environmental benefits into cogitation. Also, several innovations have emerged, knowing the complications & risks of serving the sustainable and social finance sector. Here are such VCs encouraging sustainable development in India through Impact Investments.

C4D Partners

Capital 4 Development Partners is an impact fund manager incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands in 2012 & intends to reach out to potential investors in India by mid-2022. C4D Partners believes that fair economic development contributes to economic inclusion and the improvement of people’s perspectives in underserved communities. With their investments, they aim for risk-adjusted market-rate financial returns together with social returns for underserved communities. C4D Partners is looking to make investments into early & growth-stage companies that are operating across sectors including agriculture and allied activities, food processing, retail and consumer goods, clean energy, healthcare, skilling and education, water and sanitation, financial inclusion, and others in India.

Omnivore

Omnivore firm is based in India, and funds entrepreneurs building the future of agriculture and food systems. Omnivore pioneered Agri tech investing in India, backing over 20 startups since 2011. Every day, Omnivore portfolio companies drive agricultural prosperity and transform food systems across India, making farming more profitable, resilient, and sustainable.

Aavishkaar Capital

Aavishkaar Capital pioneered the venture capital approach of investing in early-growth stage enterprises in India in 2001, with a focus on geographies and sectors that were often overlooked and challenging. Aavishkaar Capital has gone on to close 6 funds since then, with close to half a billion dollars in AUM today.

Ankur Capital

Ankur Capital is an India-focused micro-fund that incubates and invests in start-up businesses that impact low-income communities. Focuses on models that can provide radical improvements in livelihoods as well as ones that impact health and education in these communities. Partnered with young companies providing intensive hands-on support as well as seed capital. They look to build organizations that can grow and sustainably create impact & is a new fund with an innovative approach to very early-stage investing.