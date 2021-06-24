VDO.AI Partners with Foodpanda to unveil a wide new CTV/OTT Campaign for intriguing food lovers in Thailand.

24th June, New Delhi: DO.AI partners with Foodpanda in May- June 2021, to initiate the CTV/OTT Campaign for intriguing food lovers in Thailand. The Campaign was run indoor with internet advertisements on TV for 1-minute.

The alliance focused on three main pillars:

1. Strategic Partnership and OTT Ecosystem – Leveraging the engaging video ads for successfully delivering OTT/CTV campaigns

2. Outreach Program – focusing on brand awareness as the objective

3. Audience Targeting

With the potential shift from TV advertising to CTV/OTT, brands like Foodpanda got access to insightful information on their campaign performance, like – delivered impressions, clicks, video views and completion rates through Global Advertising Technology of VDO.AI.

The CTV campaign, scheduled in May to June was focussed on amplifying Foodpanda’s services in Thailand and explore pathways to orchestrate growth opportunities. In this partnership, VDO.AI successfully delivered an audience targeting strategy and also managed to streamline a tracking method for Foodpanda to access click numbers and user sessions using proprietary optimization strategies. One can download the campaign insights from here.

Amitt Sharma, CEO of VDO.AI, believes that these emerging CTV trends and opportunities are here to stay with advertisers who are willing to target the same TV audience with real numbers on their plate.

Foodpanda believes in driving successful brand recalls via powerful brand awareness campaigns by focusing on result driven CTV campaigns. Speaking about the partnership, Thiri Myint, Marketing Director at foodpanda Thailand, said, “Using CTV/OTT campaigns, we were able to gain the benefits of traditional TV combined with analytics, and VDO.AI was integral in our step towards amplifying our reach.”

While addressing the media, Amitt Sharma, CEO, VDO.AI said, “VDO.AI has a rich history of reinventing modern advertising strategies to empower the companies on a global scale. Our partnership with Foodpanda is an important development and we’re thrilled to drive the CTV initiatives in APAC’s Thailand region.”

About VDO.AI:

VDO.AI is a global advertising technology innovator with all brand safety compliances, providing brands with intelligent high impact solutions that win the war for consumer attention. Their solutions drive the right outcomes for brands by combining creativity, reach, and targeting across devices, enabling the upper- and mid-funnel brand objectives that all brands and agencies require, turning awareness into performance. Since its inception, VDO.AI has helped over 300 advertisers to streamline their advertising efforts in the CTV sector.