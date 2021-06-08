VE Commercial Vehicles Launches Eicher Skyline Ambulance

June 08, 2021, New Delhi: VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, today introduced Eicher Skyline Ambulance to support healthcare mobility. Fast tracked during this ongoing global pandemic, the Eicher Skyline Ambulance provides modern, fast and efficient solutions for patient transportation. The ambulances offer enhanced patient and driver safety and comfort, along with best-in-class vehicle life and warranty of up to 3 years. The ambulance unit is fully customizable (covering AIS Standard B, C &D) and can be used as a Mobile Medical Unit.

Eicher Skyline ambulances are a perfect blend of Eicher engineering and lifesaving features, that bring their ‘BUILT FOR LIFE’ positioning alive. The new ambulance is available immediately for sale in India.

Eicher’s Engineering Expertise:

The all-new Eicher Skyline Ambulance is ergonomically designed and equipped as per the National Ambulance Code AIS 125 and fully complies with statutory norms. Ambulances are powered by Eicher E366 BS-VI engine which delivers best in class performance of 75kW (100 hp) and torque of 285Nm @ 3200 rpm. Eicher Skyline Ambulances are built on robust chassis and equipped with parabolic suspension for a smoother ride. With best-in-class turning circle diameter and grade ability Eicher Skyline Ambulances are easy to maneuver, convenient to run on city roads and navigate flyovers with ease.

• Complying to National Ambulance norms with best-in-class warranty and durability

• Higher Power of 75kW (100hp) and torque of 285Nm @ 1250-2500 RPM

• COVID safety feature of separate driver and patient compartment.

• India’s safest ambulance with all wheel disc brakes and DRL headlamps.

• Innovative and connected ambulance with Eicher LIVE technology for location tracking and geo fencing.

Eicher Skyline Ambulances come equipped with a host of additional intelligent features that enable key benefits of fuel-efficiency, ease of operations and superior uptime. The ambulances are equipped with industry-first integrated telematics solution ‘Eicher LIVE’ supported by the Eicher Uptime Centre. Ambulances are also equipped with pioneering Mbooster+ technology and fuel coaching that enables the driver to switch between Eco+, Eco & Power modes based on road conditions to provide optimum fuel efficiency.

Equipped with Lifesaving Features:

To address the issue of highly contagious nature of COVID-19, Eicher Skyline Ambulances have a different patient and driver compartment to ensure utmost safety of the occupants. Ambulances are equipped with auto loading stretchers, 270 degree opening rear doors, exterior provision for oxygen cylinder and mountings, medical cabinet, etc. to provide quick and safest service to the critical patients. Eicher Skyline Ambulance is the only product in the segment to have tiltable driver cabin which is ECER- 29-02 crash test certified making it safe and easy to service. Patient compartments have sufficient room for easy movement, a doctor seat with seat belt and a squad bench along with AC and Non- AC variants.

The company has introduced three different variants of the ambulance namely Patient Transport (Type-B), Basic life support (Type-C) and Advance life support (Type-D) which can be used depending on the severity of the situation. The vehicles have all the provisions to install equipment for intensive/advanced monitoring and treatment and can function as Mobile Medical Units.

Commenting on the announcement, Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles said, “At this time when India is fighting the second wave of COVID we aim to support the medical fraternity with our new offering of EICHER Skyline Ambulances. The Ambulance is a consequence of rigorous research and collaboration with industry leaders and are ideal for intensive medical care. The spacious ambulance equipped with highly advanced lifesaving facilities will prove to be the best transport solution for saving lives.”

Eicher recently donated two of the Skyline Ambulances to the government of Madhya Pradesh as part of our ongoing contributions to support the fight against this COVID pandemic.

About VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV):

About VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV): VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited. In operation since August 2008, the company includes the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses, Volvo Buses, exclusive distribution of Volvo Trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports for Volvo Group, non-automotive engines and Eicher component business. A multi-brand, multi-division company, backed by innovative products & services, VECV today, is recognized as an industry leader for modernizing commercial transportation in India and developing world.