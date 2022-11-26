Vedanta Aluminium becomes signatory to CII Climate Action Charter

New Delhi; 26 November 2022: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, announces that it is now a signatory to the Confederation of India Industry (CII) Climate Action Charter. This reaffirms the company’s commitment to Net Zero carbon operations and to work with customers & suppliers to spur climate action in its value-chain, and is indicative of the role industries could play in successfully implementing climate change mitigation strategies.

The CII Climate Action Charter is a cross-industry initiative to promote structured climate action among Indian businesses. CII has evolved the Charter as a useful tool for businesses to track their climate impact, evolve tailored, long-term strategies to mitigate emissions and encourage participants across their value chains to transition to sustainable technologies and operations. Vedanta Aluminium aims to leverage this platform to lead sectoral climate actions and glean industry best practices, for long-term competitiveness and realization of sustainability targets.

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s climate action journey, Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO – of Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd. said, “The impacts of climate change on companies and communities are far-reaching. Being India’s largest producer of aluminium, Vedanta Aluminium aims to be the leader, paving the way for sustainable development of the aluminium industry. Aluminium, with its limitless potential for sustainable applications, will be indispensable to a low-carbon future. And therefore, we believe the onus lies on us to mitigate and offset our carbon footprint, to create green value chains and a greener tomorrow. This journey will also see us work with local communities to make them climate resilient.”

At Vedanta Aluminium, excellence in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) is the bedrock upon which the company evolves its business aspirations. Highlights of the company’s climate-action endeavours include:

Reduction in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions intensity by 24% in FY22, from the 2012 baseline, across the business

Reduction in GHG intensity at its largest aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, Odisha, by 12% in FY22 while increasing production by 20%

Launched first low carbon ‘green’ aluminium from India, branded Restora

India’s largest industrial consumer of renewable energy at 3 Billion Units

Signed Power Delivery Agreement for 380 MW of renewable power supply to aluminium smelters

Commissioned India’s largest fleet of lithium-ion battery-powered EV forklifts

Ranked 4 th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index world rankings for the aluminium industry

in Dow Jones Sustainability Index world rankings for the aluminium industry Utilising industrial by-products like fly ash, lime grit, etc. in circular avenues such as infrastructure, brick and cement manufacturing, etc.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.