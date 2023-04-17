Vedanta Aluminium deploys IIoT technology in power plant to improve emissions control

New Delhi; 17th April 2023: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has augmented its 2400 MW Thermal Power Plant with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices in fabric filters to improve emissions control. Fabric filters are special bag filters placed after electrostatic precipitators in chimneys to collector particulate matter from the hot gas emanating from the power plant boiler system, stopping them from escaping into the atmosphere. The differential pressure between the bags plays a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of the filters. This is the 3rd line of defense in capturing particulate matter and gases, which significantly improves the air quality. The company has moved from the traditional way of measuring differential pressure through transmitters to using IIoT devices for precise monitoring and immediate action.

Customised applications of leading-edge technologies across the value-chain are helping Vedanta Aluminium exercise stringent control on operational parameters to bolster ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) performance. This includes a laser focus on environmental parameters such as energy conservation, carbon reduction, air quality, water sustainability, circular waste management, and biodiversity.

Highlights of the company’s sustainability journey include:

Reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity (Scope 1 + Scope 2) from 19.3 tCO2e/MT in FY21 to 17.6 tCO2e/MT in FY22, which is the lowest amongst primary aluminium producers in India

Launched first low carbon ‘green’ aluminium from India, branded Restora

India’s largest industrial consumer of renewable energy at 3 Billion Units

Signed Power Delivery Agreement for 380 MW of renewable power supply to aluminium smelters

Reduced GHG emissions intensity by 24% in FY 2022, from 2012 baseline

Commissioned India’s largest fleet of lithium-ion battery powered EV forklifts

Ranked 2nd in Dow Jones Sustainability Index world rankings for the aluminium industry in 2022

Conserved more than 827 million litres of water in FY22, in the journey towards water positive operations

Vedanta’s subsidiary BALCO was recently awarded the ‘PAT Top Performer’ award for its efforts towards energy conservation under the Government of India’s Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) Scheme

Vedanta’s Smelter-I in Jharsuguda (Odisha) was the national benchmark in water efficiency amongst aluminium producers, with the lowest amount of water consumer per tonne of metal produced in FY22

All of Vedanta Aluminium’s business units have robust Environment Management Systems (EMS) adhering to ISO 14001:2015

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s endeavours to bolster ESG excellence, Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business, said, “We are committed to further improving our environmental sustainability performance through a structured approach that includes adoption of best-in-industry practices, leading-edge digital technologies, consistent improvements in efficiency of resource-intensive processes, circular initiatives and incorporation of ‘Design for Sustainability’ principles into our operations. In our journey as India’s largest aluminium producer and the world’s second most sustainable aluminium company, we are striving to emerge as the industry benchmark in operational excellence and environmental performance, as we add value to our customers, communities and country.”