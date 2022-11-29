Vedanta Aluminium set to welcome visitors to Make in Odisha 2022

Bhubaneswar; 28th November, 2022: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, is delighted to invite the people of Odisha to visit its stall at the Make In Odisha 2022 Conclave, being held at the Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar. The company looks forward to presenting its manufacturing excellence once again at Odisha’s biggest investment event, as a testament to the state’s rising potential to be a global manufacturing destination. It will also showcase the company’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat built on the strength of robust manufacturing and supply of quality aluminium to industries across sectors.

Vedanta’s stall at the conclave promises an exciting and immersive brand experience to visitors. With the theme of ‘From Nurturing the Art of the Past to Investing in the Metals of the Future’, the stall houses VR centres, live handicraft-making by artisans, photobooths and more! Together, they will ensure visitors from all walks of life leave with a memorable experience, be they students, CEOs or homemakers. The company is also extending a special invite to several leading schools and colleges in the region, encouraging their students to visit the conclave. Visitors can virtually experience the workings of one of the world’s largest aluminium operations, and even take home mementos.

Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Being held after four years, we are thrilled to once again be a part of the vibrant Make In Odisha conclave. We keenly look forward to hosting the people of Odisha, our customers, partners and all well-wishers at our stall. Visitors can expect to witness never-before glimpses of the vibrant culture of the state, the intricate process of aluminium manufacturing, and our efforts to make in India, for the world.”

Vedanta’s single largest investment anywhere in the world is in Odisha. The state is home to the company’s mega aluminium smelter in Jharsuguda, which ranks among the largest single-location smelters globally. Vedanta Aluminium has also established a world-class alumina refinery in Kalahandi district, Odisha. The company manufactures one of the largest ranges of aluminium products at its operations across the state, which in turn cater to customers in India and nearly 50 countries.

These investments serve to highlight the long and enriching association the company has had with Odisha and its people. Vedanta Aluminium intends to take this partnership in progress to greater heights in the years to come. To that end, the company has a major announcement to make at the conclave, which it promises will chart a new course for the Indian aluminium industry.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.26 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 4th in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2021 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com