Vedanta Sesa Goa inaugurates high-tech computer centres and labs to upskill the youth in Chitradurga district

Chitradurga April 2023: Vedanta Sesa Goa recently inaugurated 2 computer centres at Hirekandvadi and Hireguntanuru villages and 2 computer labs at Hireguntanuru High School and Kadleguddu High School, respectively. So far, Vedanta Sesa Goa operates 4 computer training centres and 3 computer labs, benefiting more than 500 youth from 24 villages in Chitradurga district. Under the computer literacy programme, Vedanta Sesa Goa is providing expert trainers to offer guidance and support to the students, along with infrastructure support for setting up these computer centres. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the Vedanta Foundation aims to bridge the digital divide prevailing in India, especially in the rural pockets of the country, through computer literacy programmes.

The computer labs and computer training centres are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and advanced equipment, providing quality digital learning opportunities for the youth and women from peripheral villages. Vedanta computer centres are also offering various certification courses which are helping youth in their upskilling to pursue employment opportunities.

Mr. Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited, said, “As a forward-thinking company, we understand the transformative power of technology and the need for digital literacy in today’s world. Our computer education programs are designed to provide access and opportunities for rural youth to enhance their digital skills and thrive in the digital age. This intervention is our contribution towards bridging the digital divide and promoting digital inclusivity in line with the nationwide vision of Digital India.”

Mr. Shrishaila Gouda, CEO – Iron Ore Karnataka, Vedanta Limited, said, “We believe that community development is the major pillar of our business philosophy. Education is one of the important aspects of holistic community development, and through these computer literacy programmes, we strive to create new opportunities for youngsters from the peripheral villages of our operations that can help them gain the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. In line with the vision of our Chairman, Shri Anil Agarwal Ji, we are committed to lend our relentless support in building a sustainable nation for a better tomorrow.”

Vedanta IOK has been undertaking various CSR initiatives under its project Vriddhi, to promote education in the local communities. Recently, the company distributed scholarships to around 368 students from the surrounding 24 villages of Chitradurga, to support the young aspirants in pursuing higher education.