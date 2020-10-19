Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Continues to Support Battle Against Covid-19

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business continues to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic through various community outreach activities in order to ensure the Safety of people and to support the efforts of Government & other concern authorities to overcome this unprecedented situation. Recently, the company has provided 100 fingertip pulse oximeters to the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Govt. of Goa and also extended support to the educational institutes that is Government primary schools & high school at Amona village by providing sanitizers along with foot operated Sanitizer dispenser stand.

The fingertip pulse oximeters were handed over in presence of Dr. Geeta Kakodkar, Deputy Director (Public Health) – Directorate of Health services. Dr. Kakodkar appreciated the Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore for providing the pulse oximeters which are very essential in COVID management. The Sanitizers and dispenser stands were handed over to the schools in the presence of respective school teachers & support staff, In order to support the schools to strictly adhere to new normal & ensure the safety of students & teachers in near future once the school reopen as per the guidelines of concerned authorities.

Speaking about the community outreach activities Ms. Leena Verenkar, Group CSR Head- Vedanta Resources Limited quoted” During this unprecedented situation posed due to outbreak of COVID-19, At Vedanta our consistent efforts are concentrated towards extending the support to our communities through all possible means in order to ensure the safety of people and to support the relentless efforts of Govt. authorities to overcome COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mr. Govind Naik, Headmaster of Government High School, Amona appreciated Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business and Said “Adopting to the new normal and strictly adhering to the safety precautions is very important. Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore is always at the forefront to extend the support towards the development of education & extracurricular activities for the students in the village. We thank Vedanta for providing Sanitizers and dispenser stands which will help students and school faculties once the school reopen.”

Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron Ore has rolled out several outreach activities towards ensuring the safety of communities during these challenging times including that of support to Administration staffs, Police force, and health workers and grassroots preparedness towards combating COVID-19. Vedanta Sesa Goa Iron extended the support through several on-ground support activities including distribution of essential groceries to vulnerable groups, fumigation of public places, Distribution of required PPEs, providing sanitizers, distribution of Water dispensers etc.