Vedanta Sesa Goa Launches ‘GARV SE – VEDANTA FOR INDIA’ Campaign Saluting ‘Giving Back’ Spirit Of Our Brave Soldiers And Mother Earth

Goa, 27th July 2023: On the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Vedanta Sesa Goa proudly unveils its transformative campaign, “GARV SE – VEDANTA FOR INDIA,” celebrating the indomitable spirit of our courageous soldiers, who selflessly protect our nation and the nurturing embrace of Mother Earth, inspiring us all to embody the ethos of ‘Giving Back.’ The campaign runs from today until 15th August, encompassing a series of heartfelt initiatives, aiming to pay homage to the families of Kargil war martyrs and all our brave soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on 26th July, marks the victory of our Indian troops over the Pakistani rangers after an arduous three-month-long war. To remember the valor and sacrifices of these heroes and draw inspiration from their selfless spirit, Vedanta Sesa Goa embarks on a journey of gratitude and remembrance.

Speaking on the occasion, Richa Dubey, CHRO, Vedanta Sesa Goa commented,” ‘GARV SE – VEDANTA FOR INDIA’ is a heartfelt expression of our collective gratitude and a commitment towards building a stronger India that embraces the essence of Vedanta i.e., harmony with nature, people and the spirit of giving back as we pay homage to our brave soldiers who epitomize the true spirit of sacrifice.”

Campaign Highlights:

Delivering Gratitude & Respect:

During this campaign, Vedanta Sesa Goa encourages individuals to express their gratitude, respect, and love for the Kargil war martyrs and our brave soldiers. Messages, letters, emails, photos, videos, and other heartfelt expressions will be collected and shared with the families of the war heroes, conveying the nation’s profound gratitude for their sacrifices and the Bravehearts who fought gallantly.

Inspiring Giving Back:

The campaign draws inspiration from the soldiers’ dedication to both the nation and Mother Earth. As a part of “GARV SE – VEDANTA FOR INDIA,” Vedanta Sesa Goa reaffirms its commitment to giving back to society through various initiatives and ‘Transforming the Planet for Good’.

Vedanta Sesa Goa: Partners in Nation Building

Further activities will be unveiled during the campaign period, underscoring the company’s dedication to sustainable development and social responsibility, contributing to the growth trajectory of the country.

Independence Day Tribute

The campaign will culminate on 15th August, India’s 76th Independence Day, with a special tribute to all the heroes who fought for the freedom of the nation and those who continue to serve the country with unwavering courage.

Vedanta Sesa Goa invites everyone to join hands in commemorating the Kargil war martyrs and our brave soldiers through this campaign. By participating and expressing heartfelt gratitude, together, we shall rise, drawing strength from the legacy of our heroes and forging an unbreakable bond with Mother Earth. Vedanta Sesa Goa continues to serve ‘Desh Ki Zarooraton Ke Liye’ to build a brighter, prosperous and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ for today’s and future generations.“