Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival hosts a curtain raiser announcing 6th edition this December

Udaipur, December 2022: After the overwhelming response received by its previous editions, Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, India’s biggest world music extravaganza conceptualised and produced by Seher and brought to you by Rajasthan Tourism, had the curtain raiser event for its sixth edition, on the 9th of December, 2022, at Nazar Bagh, Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, Udaipur. This event created quite a buzz among music lovers and was attended by locals from the city of Udaipur as a teaser of the upcoming festival.

The event marks the sixth anniversary of its association with Hindustan Zinc Limited. The CEO of the company was also present to celebrate the occasion. The winners of a talent hunt organised by Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival and Hindustan Zinc Limited were also announced during the celebration- Vasudha Shekhawat, Udaipur, Vinod Kumawat, Rajsamand, Ankit Chauhan, Udaipur, Navdeep Pratap Singh Jhala, Ajmer, Frank Bryan Rose, Ajmer. The talent hunt’s objective was to give new talent in the music industry a platform and encourage them to take their art further. Additionally, the event will host artists like Papon, Kamakshi Khanna, Fado singer Katia Guerreiro (Portugal), ABAKORAO (Colombia, Chile, Panama, Paraguay), SENZA from Portugal, and Farhan Akhtar from India.

This year, the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival has resolved to revive an interest in forgotten musical instruments by giving artists a chance to play on an international platform. Particular emphasis is given to the Sarangi – a protected tradition according to UNESCO. The hope is that young people worldwide will be interested in it and it can re-emerge in all its glory.

Speaking of the event, Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, said, “We are excited to be back with the 6th edition of Udaipur Music Festival for the audiences. We look forward to hosting all the performing artists and giving a platform to fresh talent as well this time. We are proud to contribute towards the revival of forgotten musical instruments like Sarangi. We are sure this edition of the festival will be as enthralling and entertaining as the previous editions.”

Speaking on the occasion Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, “This edition of the Udaipur Music Festival is special as we are coming back after the pandemic. It is the celebration of the resilience of the people in the country and what better way to do it than music? We are happy to continue our long-standing association with Rajasthan Tourism & Seher through this festival and we at Hindustan Zinc & Vedanta have always encouraged and supported arts & culture. Through this platform, our aim is to make Udaipur the musical capital of India and this is just another step towards the same.”

LineUp of Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival happening from 16th to 18th December 2022 in Udaipur:

The first day of the festival will witness Sarangi performance along with several celebrated artists. Taking the folk tradition further, renowned singers like Jasleen Aulakh, Parvaaz, and Abakorao with their popular Latin tunes, and Papon will perform songs from their respective genres.

The second day will host artists like well-known violinist Nandini Shankar, Bruno Loi, and Jonathan Della Marianna, showcasing the Launeddas instrument from Italy, Kamakshi Khanna, Katia Guerreiro, the eminent Fado singer from Portugal, SENZA from Portugal, Blessing Bled Chimanga & Dreams from Zimbabwe, the very popular The Raghu Dixit Project and Habla de mi en presente, a high energy band from Spain. The day will also witness the performance of Sarangi players and the announcement of the results of the Vedanta Talent Hunt.

On the final day of the music festival will witness performances by Srijani Ghose from Australia, Anoushka Maskey, actor-singer-songwriter Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aabha Hanjura, Naveen Koomar ft. Vedang, India’s premier Solo Percussive Acoustic Guitarist Dhruv Visvanath, the Electric Percussions Orchestra from France, Albaluna from Portugal, and Farhan Akhtar.

Pic Credit:Sachin Kulaye