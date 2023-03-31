Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc Limited Signs MoU with RCA to set up Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium in Jaipur

Bangalore, 30th March 2023: Vedanta’s Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) signed an MoU with the Rajasthan Cricket Association for the development of the world’s third-largest cricket stadium in the village of Chonp in Jaipur. Vedanta’s HZL will spend INR 300 crore on the stadium, one of the largest corporate investments in India’s sports infrastructure. The stadium would be named as “Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium, Jaipur.

The MoU was signed by Shri. Bhawani Shankar Samota, Honorary Secretary, Rajasthan Cricket Association, and Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc in the presence of Dr. C.P. Joshi, Hon’ble Speaker, Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha and Chief Patron, RCA, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd., and Shri. Vaibhav Gehlot, President, Rajasthan Cricket Association. The stadium facilities will be spread across 100 acres and have a seating capacity of over 75,000. Only Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and Melbourne Cricket Ground have been seating capacity them this stadium. In terms of the size of the playing field area, this stadium would be the largest in the world.

On this occasion, Dr. C.P. Joshi, Hon’ble Speaker, Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha, and Chief Patron expressed happiness at the generous offer from HZL and the signing of the MOU. He said that this would accomplish the long-felt dream of constructing of a modern International Cricket Stadium at Jaipur. He thanked Sh. Anil Agarwal and Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar for their support and MOU for 1st Phase of the Stadium. He hoped 2nd Phase of the stadium would also be supported by Vednata. The new stadium would develop talent of new players. He also hoped that Vedanta would help young entrepreneurs to come up in Rajasthan.

On the occasion, Vaibhav Gehlot, President of, the Rajasthan Cricket Association said, highlighting the history and achievements of RCA. He warmly welcomed Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar for joining the important function. He profusely thanked Sh. Anil Agarwal, Chairman Vedatna, Group for extending their support towards the construction of the stadium. He hoped that similar support would be forthcoming for the construction work of the second phase and also thanked the State Government for allotting 100 acres of land for the stadium at concessional rates. He expressed his gratitude to Dr. C.P. Joshi, Chief Patron, RCA for the continuous support extended by him in this journey.

Sh. Kumar Sangakkara, Head Coach of Rajasthan Roayls expressed happiness at the Construction of the proposed stadium. He hoped that this venture would encourage the new talent.

Vedanta Chairman, Shri Anil Agarwal shared his vision for this contribution, “Sport gives us the best life lessons in leadership, teamwork, competition, and hunger to succeed. If India’s youth participates wholeheartedly with energy and passion, nurtured by world-class infrastructure, they will become an unbeatable talent pool. Vedanta dedicates this stadium and its facilities to new India. Let’s play.” Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Limited and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd. said, “Cricket is a national passion. We are proud and privileged to have the opportunity to set up this world-class facility which will benefit players and spectators. India has huge potential as a sporting nation. Vedanta and HZL are committed to creating a best-in-class enabling environment for the flourishing of our country’s talent and interest in sports.”

The stadium will be completed in phases. A 40,000 capacity is set to be completed by October 2023. The overall project of the first phase will cost Rs. 400 crores, out of which Rs. 300 crores will be borne by Hindustan Zinc Limited and the remaining amount of Rs. 100 crores will be taken care of by RCA. The stadium will have an indoor games facility, training centers for other sports, a clubhouse, and parking for three and a half thousand vehicles. She also assured of support from HZL towards the contraction of the second phase of the stadium with a 35000 capacity.

The Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium will host national and international matches, including games of the IPL. The stadium and its facilities will help the development of Rajasthan as a major hub for cricket and other sports.

Some highlights of the new stadium are as follows:-

A WORLD-CLASS INFRASTRUCTURE AS PER BCCI AND INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS

· Biggest Cricket playing field in the world.

· One of the world’s biggest Cricket stadiums with a seating capacity of 75,000. (2nd largest in India and 3rd largest in the world)

· Spread over 100 acres (4,04,685 sqm) biggest playing area.

· Well connected via Delhi-Jaipur Express Highway.

· Offers ample activity space.

· 11 match-level pitches besides practice pitches.

· Two separate practice grounds with small pavilion areas.

· Four Dressing Rooms for players so that back-to-back games can be played on the same day.

· Two podium concourses at different levels at the stadium periphery for smooth movement of the spectators and services.

· Grand pedestrian entry – ramps and stairs, for smooth entry and exit.

· Ample Parking.

· 38 VIP Corporate Suites.

· 36 VVIP Corporate Suites.

· One Presidential Suite.

· 4 RCA Suites.

· 2000 Premium Corporate seats.

· VIP Function/Banquet and dining space of 1900 sqm.

· 415 seat capacity for broadcasters and commentators.

· 340 seating capacity for media.

· 280 wheelchair seats as per the green guide for disability.

B. World Class Cricket Training Academy with residential facilities. It will have two practice grounds with 5 pitches each. In addition, there will be 20 indoor pitches for outdoor net practice. A small pavilion and gym for players will also be set up.

C. Five-Star Hotel and Convention Centre.

D. Club House with Indoor Sports facilities and Sports Outlets.