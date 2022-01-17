Vedanta’s Iron and Steel Endowed with Platinum Awards for Best Environmental Practices

x

Goa/ New Delhi, 17th January 2022: Vedanta’s Iron and Steel has been conferred with a platinum award for the best environmental practices at the International Conference on Geo-Technical Challenges in Mining, Tunnelling and Underground Structures (ICGMTU) 2021. ICGMTU recognized Vedanta’s Iron & Steel sector under the green awards category for its systematic mine reclamation measures at the Sanquelim Iron Ore Mine at Goa. Mr. Jagdish Desai, Head- HSE, Iron Ore Division-Goa & Strategic Environment Project, Iron ore Business, Vedanta Limited received the award during the virtual award ceremony.

Commenting on this prestigious recognition, Mr. Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO – Iron & Steel sector, Vedanta Limited said,

“At Vedanta, we believe in sustainable development with utmost focus on adoption of best in class Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) practices. Systematic Mine reclamation measures at Sanquelim Iron Ore mine is a testimony of our committed proactive efforts towards environment conservation and holistic community development. I thank ICGMTU for recognizing our efforts in sustainable Mining.”

Vedanta’s Iron and Steel, as part of its systematic mine reclamation plan at the Sanquelim Iron Ore mine, has undertaken horticultural plantations of local varieties like Coconut, Betel nut, Pineapple, Black pepper, Kokum, etc. It planted around 8 Lakh plants of different varieties within the reclamation area besides performing a silviculture project and converting an old mine pit to a pisciculture pond.

The company has developed medicinal gardens to spread awareness amongst the locals and school students about medicinal plants growing in their surroundings and their benefits. This is besides developing a butterfly park to add to the beauty of the area and increase biodiversity and grow over twenty-five varieties of bamboo and construct of the bamboo pavilion to promote bamboo cultivation.

The other key highlight of the Sanquelim iron ore mine reclamation was putting to productive use the old infrastructure like buildings and workshops for high-impact community development initiatives such as Sesa technical school imparting quality industrial training to local youth and Sesa Football academy for promotion of football. Both the projects are benefitting the Goan youth not only by providing quality training facilities but also by empowering them through sustainable career opportunities.

To date over 1500+ youth completed their ITI course from Sesa Technical School (Sesa Private ITI) since its inception with job placements in top-notch organisations. Similarly, Sesa Football Academy has groomed over 200+ aspiring footballing talents, which are shining at the prestigious footballing platforms including a few of them who have represented the Indian national team.

