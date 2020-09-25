Vedanta’s Sesa Football Academy ensures Continuous Player’s Development through e-Mentorship Program

Vedanta’s Sesa Football Academy continues to facilitate uninterrupted learning opportunities for player development through an e-mentorship program launched in April-20. SESA Football Academy (SFA) organized series of knowledge-sharing sessions for academy players with experts including renowned football players and officials from GFA & AIFF through virtual platforms. Recently SFA players, coaches and support staff interacted with Mr. Prashant J Singh (lead instructor at All India Football Federation (AIFF) and founder of Thane City FC), Mr. Raju Haldankar (renowned football player), and Mr. Sarthak Dharankar (Civil Engineer, K.K.Wagh Institute of Engineering Education and Research, Nashik) through virtual platforms.

The purpose of the e-mentorship program is to turn the current situation into learning opportunities, which will help the players in long run. The program has proved to be very effective in educating the players about nutrition, well-being, physical & mental conditioning and several other aspects which are vital for the overall personality development of the players. In addition to these guest sessions, the coaches, physiotherapists and other academy support staff frequently connect with the academy players. This constant contact will help them prepare for enhanced on ground performance once football action begins in coming seasons, after the relevant guidelines & required permissions from concerned authorities.

Mr. Annanya Agarwal, President- Sesa Football Academy said “Our vision is to contribute towards the advancement of Indian football through robust training programs at grassroots levels. We at SFA are taking significant steps in providing world-class training to budding footballers to nurture and groom them as professional footballers”.

Speaking during the session, Mr. Prashant J. Singh, AIFF Lead Instructor said “A healthy mind and body is an essential ingredient in the game of football. I am incredibly happy to be a part of SFA’s journey and glad to be contributing my knowledge with such a vibrant pool of talent. It is a delight to see the willingness of these young talents to achieve more. I would like to wish them all a very bright future.”

During the sessions, all the experts emphasized on the importance of consistent and sincere efforts and determination for achieving higher milestones. Mr. Prashant J. Singh also threw light on nutrition goals and its pivotal role in building strength and agility in the game.

In order to engage with the players and to ensure their continuous development during these difficult times, Sesa Football Academy along with E-learning modules for players also facilitated skill up-gradation of coaches by imparting basic computer knowledge which will help in smooth implementation of technology-based training modules at the academy in near future. In the recent past, SFA had invited Glan Martins (Indian Professional footballer and SFA Alumnus) and Mr. Jovito Lopes (General Secretary, Goa Football Association) to interact and guide the SFA players through virtual E- Mentorship Sessions.