Vedantu Students Will Make Up 6% Of IITs upcoming batch

India, 15th September 2022: Vedantu – a pioneer in LIVE online learning, today announced that 1500+ of their students have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2022 examination. The qualified students who prepared for the entrance exam on Vedantu’s platform will be 6% of this year’s IIT Batch of 2022- 2026. Further to creating outstanding historical records, 5 Vedantu students have secured among the top 100 All India ranks, followed by 21 students in the top 500. Uttar Pradesh (226 students), Maharashtra (173 students), Bihar (93 students), Rajasthan (92 students), Delhi (89 students) emerge as the top 5 states with maximum qualifiers. Last year, about 60% of Vedantu students who qualified JEE Advanced were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns. This year 70% of students who qualified JEE Advanced are from Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. Surpassing the mark with exceptional ranks every year, Vedantu continues to create an impact at scale for students across the country.

Parents and students are thrilled about the results as the trust they instill in Vedantu has transitioned to exceptional learning outcomes. Going beyond the role of mentors, Vedantu Master Teachers have consistently enabled students to reach their fullest potential in a student-centered learning environment. Students who study at Vedantu have access to LIVE Masterclasses, customized study material, assignments, 3D learning experience, quizzes, exam tailored tests to strengthen conceptual understanding. Vedantu’s learning methodology has always been committed to providing students with accessible and affordable best-in-class education and great pedagogical support. Through Vedantu’s JEE master course and Vedantu Improvement Promise (VIP), students have been supported through LIVE classes, LIVE doubt solving, and access to quality learning content.

“JEE Advanced offers a doorway to a student’s educational career and aspirations. At Vedantu, we use a proactive learning approach that mirrors the nuances of the actual exam to strengthen conceptual knowledge and build critical thinking skills among students to ace the entrance exam. Along with a best-in-class learning environment, we offer dedicated study material, methodological preparation, and good mentoring which is what builds the ladder for success. We congratulate the aspirants who appeared in JEE Advanced and to the qualifiers who have aced the examination.” – Anand Prakash, Co-founder & Head of Academics, Vedantu

Vedantu’s commitment to providing quality education has truly made a difference in building a solid foundation for the future of millions of students across the country.

Deevyanshu Malu, Odisha, AIR 11, said, “Focusing on continuous practice tests, discussions on JEE specific questions played a vital role in helping us prepare for the exam. Going an extra mile to inspire students, Vedantu Master Teachers held counseling, mind relaxing, and motivational sessions to build our confidence and boost our morale.”

Chaitanya Garg, Maharashtra, AIR 47, said, “Round-the-clock support of Master Teachers and discussions on our weak and strong areas helped me in strategizing the best approach to solve the paper. This practice greatly helped in efficient time-management during the examination.”

Students all over the country prepare for leading competitive exams of India including IIT JEE, NEET, BITS, KVPY, and State Engineering Entrances, on Vedantu’s platform. Immersive concepts, interactive content, and great master teaching have shaped great learning outcomes for all Vedantu students year on year. Vedantu provides students with holistic training to achieve overall academic enhancement, through its pioneered program and is committed to helping students experience affordable quality education across the country.