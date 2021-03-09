Vedanya Voices’ an exclusive storytelling session for bonding children and parents at Central Park Resorts

Central Park hosted an exclusive session of ‘Vedanya Voices’, on Saturday 6th March at Central Park Resorts. Renowned storyteller, Christopher C Doyle, author of the best-selling series “The Mahabharata Quest” was the guest of the day. He spoke about Hidden secrets, ancient mysteries – A quest for the truth.

Later in a conversation with Ms. Sudeshna Sengupta, Director, Academics at Vedanya, Mr Doyle stressed the importance of inculcating the habit of reading at an early age. He interacted with young parents and provided tips on how they should be involved in developing the habit of reading in the young ones.

The session also included a book fair hosted by ‘The Storyteller’ (Oxford Publications). Books for all age readers were available for the residents at special rates.

Central Park is keen to keep knowledge at the highest pedestal. “Elaborating upon the idea to host such events- “Vedanya Voices is our effort to bring the parents and children closer by engaging in creative and enlightening conversations. Words of renowned storytellers like Mr. Doyle and eminent educationist like Ms. Sengupta help young parents discover the joy of reading along with their children. The book fair offers the young readers a plethora of choices among different genres of books. We will continue to host such unique events to engage our residents in light-hearted yet knowledgeable sessions “said Mr. Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park.

‘Vedanya Voices’ is an initiative by upcoming IB school Vedanya which is located at Central Park Resorts and will admit students in the Primary years in the coming academic session. “Vedanya Voices will present well known authors and subject matter experts so as to inculcate the joy of learning” said Ms Sengupta, Director Academics at Vedanya. “Our Vision is to build a learning community which empowers individuals to become leaders of tomorrow and contribute to developing a world of respect , inclusion and excellence”.