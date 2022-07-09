Vedas Cure launches two products Skin Healing and Kaishor Guggulu- Healthy Ayurvedic alternatives for skin and blood-related problems

Noida-based Ayurvedic healthcare supremo Vedas Cure launched two products, Skin Healing and Kaishor Guggulu, which treat skin-related problems and blood diseases respectively. Both the products heal different types of health issues, but the commonality between the two is that they are Ayurvedic in nature and composition.

The first in line is Vedas Cure Skin Healing, a 100% Ayurvedic mixture (consumed with water) with herbal properties such as Khair Chaal, Haridrakhand, Neem, Chirayata Ext., Palash Beej, Pipal Chhal, Choti Harad, Anantmool, Giloy Ext., Kutki. It acts as a blood purifier and provides spotless skin by eliminating skin problems like eczema.

Another one is Kaishor Guggulu by Vedas Cure which is effective in treating blood-related diseases like raised uric acid levels, gouty arthritis, acne, wounds, muscle cramps, dysmenorrhea, sprains, and stomach-related issues. It is a multi-purpose, generic Ayurvedic tablet that boosts body metabolism and clears the stomach.