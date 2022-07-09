Vedas Cure launches two products Skin Healing and Kaishor Guggulu- Healthy Ayurvedic alternatives for skin and blood-related problems

Noida-based Ayurvedic healthcare supremo Vedas Cure launched two products, Skin Healing and Kaishor Guggulu, which treat skin-related problems and blood diseases respectively. Both the products heal different types of health issues, but the commonality between the two is that they are Ayurvedic in nature and composition.
The first in line is Vedas Cure Skin Healing, a 100% Ayurvedic mixture (consumed with water) with herbal properties such as Khair Chaal, Haridrakhand, Neem, Chirayata Ext., Palash Beej, Pipal Chhal, Choti Harad, Anantmool, Giloy Ext., Kutki. It acts as a blood purifier and provides spotless skin by eliminating skin problems like eczema.
Another one is Kaishor Guggulu by Vedas Cure which is effective in treating blood-related diseases like raised uric acid levels, gouty arthritis, acne, wounds, muscle cramps, dysmenorrhea, sprains, and stomach-related issues. It is a multi-purpose, generic Ayurvedic tablet that boosts body metabolism and clears the stomach.
Commenting on the launch of the two products, Vikas Chawla, Founder and Director, Vedas Cure, “I believe in creating a healthy, natural, and holistic Ayurveda medicinal alternative for all types of problems or diseases that are plaguing humankind. Ayurveda knowledge is our national heritage and should be used to provide robust solutions to modern problems or illnesses. Vedas Cure’s Skin Healing and Kaishor Guggulu are efficacious Ayurvedic medications for different types of issues, but their origins remain the same. It is symbolic of the Ayurvedic superpower and the multiplicity of its usage. These products have been used on 100 people, and the results have been very satisfactory.”