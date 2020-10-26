Vedic & Celebrity Astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha: Celebrates the Festive Fervour as he Launch his Office

An evening was hosted by Vedic & Celebrity Astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha to celebrate the festive fervour as he launched his office in the heart of Delhi at Hotel Le Meridien.

Vedic astrology is seen as a means of foreseeing or predicting events based in the life of a person considering the position of the planets and stars in their subjective combinations.

When life appears to be like a path full of thorns, astrology can come as a means of comfort saying that things happen for a reason and there is a way out to battle against the odds and make life smooth sailing. To sort out their conflicts within, people reach out to astrology and who better than a renowned Vedic & Celebrity Astrologer like Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha to solve their miseries.

Coming from the land of Allahabad which has given the world many an astrology geniuses, he under the able guidance of great Maharishi Shri Shri Mahesh Yogi Ji has mastered the art of Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, Panchang and Gemmology.

Be it marriage, health, business or career a large number of people have benefitted by the astrological guidance of Acharya Ojha in the past and continue to do so and he truly stands as a ray of hope for many.

