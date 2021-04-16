Vedicure Healthcare Unveils New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo, Slogan, And Future Strategy

Mumbai: Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness LLP, announced its new brand identity by renaming all its products under a new name and logo. With a futuristic vision, Vedicure Healthcare is pursuing a safer, increasingly accessible, and digitized healthcare service offering. After two decades of operation, it has created a brand image that is relatable to the patients, creating a welcoming and trustworthy brand identity with a promise of care and warmth.

Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness LLP have come up with three major strategy changes considering post-COVID-19 situations and change in management. First, Vedicure has been a face-driven brand for two decades. The newer approach by recreating the identity is to develop a people-driven brand with a strong sense of team spirit. Secondly, the plan is to break through the barrier of location and increase access to services. Through the digitization of services and strict safety protocols regarding sanitization and COVID-19 regulations, they aim to reach and heal maximum people. Through teleconsultation and online medicine delivery, the plan is to expand services Pan-India, via a greater range of product offerings. Lastly, seek an increased scope of treatment through an affordable and revised pricing structure, assessed at discounted cost from the original treatment costs throughout the multiple offerings.

Dr. Samudrika Patil, CEO of Vedicure Healthcare and Wellness LLP said, “The healthcare industry is rapidly evolving and Vedicure is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. The new logo is a symbol of its new brand purpose and the values it promises to offer customers through future products and services. The Color of the logo is natural green that represents healing with Ayurveda way. The logo represents the company’s limitless efforts to become an icon for change and innovation by inspiring customers and our employees to rise to the challenges and serve people. The new slogan “Leading You to Better Health!” indicates the team’s relentless dedication towards the health and recovery of the patients.”

Dr Patil added, “The brand was renovated in a manner that conveys we care about our team and the patients. Despite modernization, the wellness center deeply relies on the revolutionary Sanyukta Upchaar Padhatti technique and will continue serving old patients and new with renewed enthusiasm! We will create awareness amongst the new generation, and make the brand more youth-friendly by retaining age-old values.”