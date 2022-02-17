Vegan & cruelty-free brand mCaffeine launches Coffee Date: Bathroom Edition

India, 17th February 2022: mCaffeine, India’s first-ever caffeinated personal care brand, has launched ‘Coffee Date: Bathroom Edition Gift Kit,’ which includes India’s first Coffee Body Wash in a coffee cup infused with coffee grounds. Redefining Coffee dates, celebrating coffee sips together with this heavenly aromatic shower kit.

Let’s redefine coffee dates — ditch the cafe and head to the shower. It’s time to get your skipping on some Caffeine goodness with the Coffee Date: Bathroom Edition Gift Kit. The new gift kit promises some steamy showers and will get you and your bae splashing about on a caffeinated high. And just a cherry on top — a sensuous and scented Soy Wax Coffee Candle to light up the mood and pull you in, just a little bit closer.

A mighty step for the brand this year, the launch of the new product category came with the idea that a refreshing range of body wash is the perfect “cup of coffee” for your skin. Your dose of coffee for the skin comes in a coffee cup that is infused with real coffee. It even smells like coffee!. Loaded with the goodness of caffeine inside-out, the body wash provides a rejuvenating bathing experience that energizes the skin and soul.

Take the Coffee Dates to the Showers!

You read that right! Give your coffee dates a sensual spin by heading to the showers with mCaffeine’s Coffee Date: Bathroom Edition Gift Kit and let your bad thoughts take over. This kit includes:

Coffee Body Wash

Get a lot chatty over a cuppa coffee in your shower. The Pure Arabica Coffee, along with Vitamin E, Caffeine and Brazil Nut Oil, will charge up your skin, only get it ready for flirty touches. This body wash will fill your bathroom with an aroma that would tingle your bae’s senses and pull them closer to you.

Espresso Body Wash

When it is hard to espresso, let your touch speak volumes by getting intimate on your shower date. Packed with raw coffee beans, coffee oil, caffeine and natural AHA, coupled with the elevated aroma of fresh brew will romance not just you and your bae’s skin but also senses!

Natural Loofah

This loofah will give you the excuse to be touchy with your bae and amp up your date game. Gently massage the body wash with the loofah and unlock closeness like never before.

Scented Soy Wax Coffee Candle

Candle-lit dates are so out of fashion. Rather, enjoy a candle-lit shower that will definitely set in the seduction! So, manifest some sexy love, this V-day with this scented candle that will stay fresh in your senses for a longer time!

mCaffeine’s Naked & Raw Range is Vegan, Cruelty-free & Peta Certified. They are free from SLS and Paraben, FDA-approved, and dermatologically tested, making it an environmentally conscious and sustainable choice.