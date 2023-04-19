Vegas Mall organises a culturally scintillating fest, ‘Utsav-Colours of Harvest’ to showcase 7 Indian state dances

Vegas Mall organised a multi-cultural dance festival, ‘Utsav-Colours of Harvest’, on 14th April, which celebrated the diverse cultural productions of India, significantly seven dance forms of seven states in India. The event was put up as an ode to the various dances and artistic traditions of several Indian states, with charismatic performances like Jhumelo, Tandi Dance, Jhoda, Manipuri Raas, Mask Dance of Sikkim, Bihu Dance, Khampa Dance, Dhol Cholom, Maharashtra dhol, Lezim, Koli Dance, Giddha Bhangra, Bhavai, Kalbelia, and many more.

Ravinder Choudhary, AVP, Vegas Mall, said, “Vegas’s Utsav event was a spectacular extravaganza which gave regional artists and dancers a splendid platform to showcase their art and performances to a large audience.

We were happy to host over hundreds of people at the mall who enjoyed the performances and showed a wonderful appreciation for the passionate artists. Men and women were adorned in their regional dance attires and jewellery which was truly fascinating and gave a clear sense of originality reflecting culturally vibrant country such as India.”

The special guests of the event were Mr Shobhit Jain, Convenor, BJP, Uttar Pradesh; Dr. Rahul Kumar, Deputy Director of CCRT

Ms. Namrata Kohli – Sr. Journalist & Content Advisor of CCRT Culture Ministry,

Mr. Mukesh Sinha – Dwarka City, Dr. Jaspreet Kaur- Bal Bhavan International School (Vice Principal), Dr. Shubham Jain- Manipal Hospital, and

Dr. Yashica Gudesar – Manipal Hospital. The guests were mesmerised by the elaborate arrangements and the sheer energy and vibe through these dance performances.

The event partners who collaborated and made this event a great success were – CCRT & Panna Sarees.