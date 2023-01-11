Vegas Mall ties up with CRY to organise a ‘Joy of Giving’ campaign for children

Vegas Mall, in association with India’s top NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY), organised a series of activations for oppressed and underprivileged children rehabilitated by CRY under the campaign ‘Joy of Giving’. Brimming with excitement, the children were deferentially invited to the mall and participated in many activities, which commenced on 25th December and continued till 2nd Jan.

As a mark of respect, the children talked about their journeys, shared tales of their hard times, and showed their gratitude to CRY, which succoured and gave shelter to the deracinated kids. They acknowledged the efforts of CRY and Vegas Mall for putting up an excellent show for them.

Vegas Mall earmarked an outdoor gaming wing for children to have loads of fun and entertainment. It was also open for customers with an intention to allow them to relive their childhoods and engage in cheerful badinage.

One of the heartful activations was a ‘Nukkad Natak’ which was an accurate and wistful representation of distressful times spent by children. It also had a motivational message of how children fought through tumultuous times and came out stronger with their indomitable courage and conviction.

Furthermore, Vegas Mall felicitated CRY by organising a ‘BAKE FOR CRY’ initiative to support the cause of child welfare and venerated the foundation for its munificent services in the direction of child education and upliftment. The last day of the ‘Joy of Giving’ campaign saw an electrifying band performance concluding the event of a superlative note.

Through this initiative, CRY was able to reach 1,00,000 people who pledged to donate to achieve the goals laid out by the organisation.

Ravinder Choudhry, Assistant Vice President, Vegas Mall, said, “Children are God’s most beautiful creation, and we were happy to tie up with CRY to spread smiles across a few children’s faces. The stories of their stoicism were inspiring and gave us all a necessary dose of moral lesson to never give up in life, irrespective of the circumstances. We are elated we could reach children and do something for them, and it was even more heart-warming to see children happy with our efforts and programs organised for their entertainment.”