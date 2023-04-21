Vehant Technologies reduces plastic use to almost zero by its No Plastic On Premise initiative at Vehant…

“We initiated small steps towards environmental care and social well-being of our colleagues while ensuring economic growth of the company. We have reduced our plastic use to almost zero by our ‘No Plastic On Premise’ initiative at Vehant. Our workforce of 250+ people uses biodegradable containers for personal use and during lunch. We have boosted efforts for an eco-friendly environment within our premises by reducing paper consumption and by consciously avoiding the use of plastic. These baby steps have psychologically encouraged everyone at Vehant to embrace green consumer practices, significantly impacting the company’s overall culture.

We have further switched to online meetings with clients as well as partners. Before attending or organizing business meetings, technical team meetings or corporate events, we explore the option of attending/hosting them online. This saves our colleagues commuting times and travel expenses, and also reduces the company’s travel emissions. Transportation is among the major contributors to global CO2 emissions. So, we are doing our bit to reduce CO2 emissions. It is high time that the corporate world accepts its green social responsibility and contributes to protecting the ecological environment.”